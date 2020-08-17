AudioBoom Player

On today's Vox Markets Podcast: Vast Resources, Bahamas Petroleum Co & Live Company Group

Craig Harvey, Chief Operating Officer of Vast Resources #VAST FOLLOW explains and discusses Baita Plai metallurgical test work results.

Vast Resources plc, is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Petroleum Company #BPC FOLLOW provides a corporate and operational update now they've completed the merger with Columbus Energy.

BPC is a Caribbean and Atlantic margin focused oil and gas company, with a range of exploration, appraisal, development and production assets and licences, located offshore in the waters of The Bahamas and Uruguay, and onshore in Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname. BPC is currently on-track for drilling an initial exploration well in The Bahamas, Perseverance #1, in late 2020 / early 2021, with the well targeting recoverable P50 prospective oil resources of 0.77 billion barrels, with an upside of 1.44 billion barrels. In Trinidad and Tobago, BPC has five producing fields, two appraisal / development projects and a prospective exploration portfolio in the South West Peninsula. BPC's exploration licence in Uruguay is highly prospective, with a potential resource of 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. In Suriname, BPC has an onshore appraisal / development project.

(Interview starts at 16 minutes 22 seconds)

David Ciclitira, Chairman of Live Company Group #LVCG FOLLOW talks about the restructuring of the Company's balance sheet via the securing of a new CBILS lending facility.

Live Company Group plc ("LVCG", the "Company" or the "Group") is a live events and entertainment Company, founded by David Ciclitira in December 2017. The Company was admitted to trading on AIM in December 2017, following the reverse acquisition of Brick Live Group and Parallel Live Group by LVCG.

(Interview starts at 28 minutes 47 seconds)